Mexico Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Concerns

In a move to safeguard its poultry industry, Mexico announced on Saturday the temporary suspension of imports of poultry products from Brazil. This decision comes on the heels of Brazil's confirmation of its first bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm, causing concern across regional markets.

Mexico's Agriculture Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that the ban includes chicken meat, fertile eggs, live birds, and other poultry-related items. The ministry highlighted the action as a precautionary measure intended to shield the national industry from potential viral risks.

As Mexico halts imports, attention shifts to how both countries manage this disruption and work to address the potential implications for the poultry trade in the region. Stakeholders are closely monitoring developments as they unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)