Kamayani Express Bomb Scare: Swift Action Ensures Passenger Safety

Authorities sprang into action following a bomb threat call concerning Train No. 11072, Kamayani Express, on Saturday. The Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed that the train is under thorough inspection at Khandwa's Platform No. 5. The task is being carried out by the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, Civil Police, and Dog Squad.

Police disclosed the tip-off came from the GRP Bhopal Control. The area has been secured, with all necessary measures taken to prevent any possible danger. A progress report is anticipated as the inspection continues.

Central Railway officials are maintaining the highest alert levels to assure passenger safety, a priority in this potentially precarious situation. As the investigation unfolds, authorities promise to keep the public informed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)