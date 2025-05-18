Canary Islands Protest: Residents Demand Action Against Overtourism

In a wave of unrest, thousands of residents in Spain's Canary Islands protested on Sunday against the adverse effects of mass tourism, demanding restraints on visitor numbers to safeguard local living conditions.

Under the slogan 'Canaries have a limit', demonstrators voiced concerns about escalating housing costs, traffic congestion, and the strain on local services.

Officials from the Canary Islands are seeking EU support to address the housing crisis while similar anti-overtourism movements have transpired across Spain's holiday hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)