Left Menu

Canary Islands Protest: Residents Demand Action Against Overtourism

Residents of Spain's Canary Islands took to the streets to protest against mass tourism, demanding limits on visitor numbers to safeguard local communities. Concerns include rising housing costs, traffic congestion, and depleted resources. The protests echo similar sentiments across other Spanish tourist hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:43 IST
Canary Islands Protest: Residents Demand Action Against Overtourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a wave of unrest, thousands of residents in Spain's Canary Islands protested on Sunday against the adverse effects of mass tourism, demanding restraints on visitor numbers to safeguard local living conditions.

Under the slogan 'Canaries have a limit', demonstrators voiced concerns about escalating housing costs, traffic congestion, and the strain on local services.

Officials from the Canary Islands are seeking EU support to address the housing crisis while similar anti-overtourism movements have transpired across Spain's holiday hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025