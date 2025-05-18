Left Menu

Brazil Balances Oil Exploration and Clean Energy Transition

Brazil is exploring potential oil reserves at the Amazon river's mouth, but Finance Minister Fernando Haddad insists it should not hinder the country's shift to clean energy. Despite the support from President Lula, environmental concerns remain over drilling in sensitive regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:49 IST
Brazil Balances Oil Exploration and Clean Energy Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is progressing with plans to explore possible oil reserves near the Amazon River's mouth, yet Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stressed that such ventures should not delay the nation's transition to cleaner energy sources.

The region is among Brazil's most promising for potential new oil discoveries. However, the quest is contentious due to its sensitive location within the Amazon basin, sparking a debate between proponents of energy development and environmentalists.

Finance Minister Haddad emphasized the need to continue Brazil's leadership in clean energy, despite President Lula's support for exploration. Haddad advocates for investment in alternative energy to reduce dependence on oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025