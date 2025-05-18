Brazil Balances Oil Exploration and Clean Energy Transition

Brazil is progressing with plans to explore possible oil reserves near the Amazon River's mouth, yet Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stressed that such ventures should not delay the nation's transition to cleaner energy sources.

The region is among Brazil's most promising for potential new oil discoveries. However, the quest is contentious due to its sensitive location within the Amazon basin, sparking a debate between proponents of energy development and environmentalists.

Finance Minister Haddad emphasized the need to continue Brazil's leadership in clean energy, despite President Lula's support for exploration. Haddad advocates for investment in alternative energy to reduce dependence on oil.

