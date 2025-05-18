Banking Breakthrough: Jagargunda's Leap Toward Financial Inclusion

In a significant stride towards financial inclusivity, residents of Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district now have access to formal banking services. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Indian Overseas Bank branch, marking a historical shift for the region long affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

The new banking facility is expected to serve nearly 14,000 individuals across 12 surrounding villages, driving economic growth and reinforcing government efforts against extremism. 'This is a victory of democracy over extremism,' said CM Sai, emphasizing the state's commitment to revitalizing Bastar through development initiatives.

Highlighting the ongoing transformation in the region, Finance Minister OP Choudhary recalled past challenges due to Naxal activities. He reflected on his tenure as District Collector when the building housing the new bank was targeted by Naxals. The reopening of this branch is seen as a testament to the growing security and development in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)