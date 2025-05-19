Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over All-Party Delegation Selection

BJP's Praveen Khandelwal refuted allegations by Congress regarding the politicization of an all-party parliamentary delegation, intended to address international terrorism. Criticisms were directed at the government's choice of representatives, which Congress claimed undermined parliamentary trust. Despite tensions, the delegation aims to present a united national stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:01 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Khandelwal dismissed allegations of politicization in the formation of an all-party parliamentary delegation. This group is set to visit key partners to address India's fight against cross-border terrorism and the notable Operation Sindoor. Khandelwal emphasized that the government's selection of leaders is a decision made at its discretion.

Khandelwal argued that Congress neglected to propose names of senior leaders who are versed in diplomatic affairs, countering accusations of bias. He added, "The government's choice reflects the need for diplomatic expertise. It is a non-political decision, despite claims by some." These statements followed remarks from Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who accused the ruling party of neglecting the Opposition's recommended representatives.

Congress alleged that the government ignored their suggested candidates, undermining parliamentary cooperation. Ramesh highlighted that Congress responded swiftly to a request from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for nominees, submitting four names on May 16. Only one of these names, Anand Sharma, made the final list, prompting claims of a superficial consultation process. The delegation's mission remains to project India's firm stance against terrorism internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

