Pakistani Clerics Condemn Terrorism: A Call for Unity

Senior Pakistani clerics denounced the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Afghan Taliban, highlighting that terrorism is never justified. Meeting with Pakistan Army, they pledged to combat anti-state narratives and promote peace, especially addressing hate speech and extremism. The clerics emphasized Pakistan's moral role in supporting oppressed communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:09 IST
In a decisive stance, senior Pakistani clerics have publicly condemned the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan Taliban, emphasizing that terrorism holds no justification in any form. The clerics met with the Pakistani Army spokesman to fortify efforts against anti-state messages, according to Radio Pakistan.

The National Paigham-i-Aman Committee, helmed by Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards hate speech and sectarian divide during discussions with Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry. This meeting underscores a collective commitment to counteract extremism and promote national unity.

This gathering echoes Pakistan's longstanding moral responsibility towards oppressed peoples, as reaffirmed by Chaudhry's comments on Kashmir and Gaza. The committee, established last year, continues to be a pillar in the fight against terrorism and divisive narratives within Pakistan.

