Modi and Merz Unite Against Terrorism, Foster India-Germany Ties
During his visit to India, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored their commitment to combating terrorism. They discussed Ukraine, Gaza, and bolstered economic, defense, and cultural ties. The leaders noted the record high bilateral trade and emphasized reforming global institutions for contemporary challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a stern declaration against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed their joint commitment to tackle what they termed as the 'ultimate and serious threat to humanity.' Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Modi emphasized the unified stance of India and Germany in fighting this global menace.
Chancellor Merz's two-day visit to India witnessed cultural and diplomatic exchanges, including attending the International Kite Festival with Modi. The leaders also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram. Discussions extended to global issues like the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, advocating for peaceful resolutions.
Highlighting deepening ties, Modi noted expanding cooperation in trade, technology, and defense, with over 2,000 German companies operating in India and bilateral trade reaching a record $50 billion. Furthering cultural collaborations, plans are underway for Germany's maritime museum to connect with India's museum at Lothal.
