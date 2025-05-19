Mystery Explosion Rocks Titagarh: Investigation Underway
An explosion in a vacant flat in Titagarh's Bass Bagan area startled residents early Monday morning. Police are investigating the incident, with no reported injuries. Authorities have cordoned off the area as a forensic team examines the site.
An early morning explosion rattled a multi-storey residential building in the Bass Bagan area of Titagarh, prompting local law enforcement to initiate an investigation. The blast, reported around 7 am on Monday, left residents startled but thankfully unharmed.
DCP IB Jha confirmed that the incident was reported to Titagarh Police Station, who promptly dispatched a team. They secured the scene and engaged a Forensic Science Laboratory team for further examination. 'If no complaint is lodged, we will proceed with a suo motu case,' stated Jha, indicating the seriousness with which authorities are handling the situation.
The flat, where the explosion took place, was discovered to be vacant, and efforts are underway to identify its last occupants. No injuries have been reported, but the police remain vigilant as they piece together the circumstances surrounding the mysterious incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
