Exodus from Marte: The Relentless Threat of Militancy in Borno

In a troubling development in northeastern Nigeria, approximately 20,000 residents of Marte town in Borno State have been forced to flee their homes. This mass exodus follows a surge in militant attacks by Islamist groups, according to state Governor Babagana Zulum.

Borno has experienced increased assaults from suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, raising fears that these groups are regaining strength after years of military pressure. Governor Zulum's recent visit to Marte aimed to evaluate the security situation and confer with military officials after an army base was briefly overrun by militants, resulting in the deaths of at least five soldiers.

The ongoing insurgency has displaced over two million people and claimed thousands of lives over 16 years. Many residents fear that continued violence will disrupt their fragile return to normalcy. Governor Zulum warns that the displacement to camps like the one in Dikwa could lead to young men's recruitment by insurgents.

