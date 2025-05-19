Left Menu

Exodus from Marte: The Relentless Threat of Militancy in Borno

Following renewed militant attacks, around 20,000 people have fled Marte town in Borno, Nigeria. Governor Babagana Zulum recently visited Marte to assess the unfolding security situation. The insurgent attacks, primarily by Boko Haram and ISWAP, threaten the lives and stability of residents, impacting state resettlement programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:47 IST
Exodus from Marte: The Relentless Threat of Militancy in Borno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling development in northeastern Nigeria, approximately 20,000 residents of Marte town in Borno State have been forced to flee their homes. This mass exodus follows a surge in militant attacks by Islamist groups, according to state Governor Babagana Zulum.

Borno has experienced increased assaults from suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, raising fears that these groups are regaining strength after years of military pressure. Governor Zulum's recent visit to Marte aimed to evaluate the security situation and confer with military officials after an army base was briefly overrun by militants, resulting in the deaths of at least five soldiers.

The ongoing insurgency has displaced over two million people and claimed thousands of lives over 16 years. Many residents fear that continued violence will disrupt their fragile return to normalcy. Governor Zulum warns that the displacement to camps like the one in Dikwa could lead to young men's recruitment by insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025