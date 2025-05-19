India's Telecom Giant Vodafone Idea Faces Financial Turmoil
India's Supreme Court rejected Vodafone Idea's plea to waive over $5 billion in debt owed to the government. The decision marks a substantial setback for the telecom firm facing substantial financial obligations, including interest and penalties. The stock plummeted following the court's decision.
India's Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by Vodafone Idea seeking a waiver of over $5 billion in debt owed to the government. The rejection compounds the financial woes of the telecom giant, already struggling with heavy spectrum and revenue-sharing dues.
The court's ruling also affected rival Bharti Airtel, but the impact is more severe for Vodafone Idea, burdened by a staggering net debt of $25 billion as of September. The company's stock took a 10% hit following the verdict.
A joint venture between UK's Vodafone Group Plc and India's Aditya Birla Group, Vodafone Idea approached the court after a government denial for waivers of interest and penalties on dues. The CEO warned of a potential operational shutdown by FY26 without government support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
