Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: Enrichment Dispute

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States face potential collapse if the U.S. continues to demand a complete stop to Tehran's uranium enrichment, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi warned on Monday. According to state media, Takhtravanchi emphasized the enrichment program as a non-negotiable national achievement.

The U.S., represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff, holds that any future agreement must include a cessation of uranium enrichment, as it could lead to nuclear weapons development. However, Iran maintains that its nuclear program serves only peaceful purposes. President Donald Trump stated during his Gulf visit last week that an agreement is near but underscored that Iran must act swiftly to settle the long-standing issue.

Negotiations have become more complex due to Washington's public and private discourse differences, per an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson's statement on Monday. Meanwhile, discussions will enter a fifth round in Rome, pending confirmation, with both parties still at the table despite conflicts. Trump's previous tenure saw the U.S. withdraw from a 2015 agreement with Iran, citing its perceived bias and reinstating severe sanctions, pushing Iran to increase its enrichment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)