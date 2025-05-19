OCI Portal Revamp: Enhancing Digital Experience for Global Indians

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the upgraded Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal in New Delhi on Monday, aiming to enhance the digital experience for OCI cardholders. This initiative is a significant step in modernizing services for the Indian diaspora, reflecting the government's push towards improved citizen services.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the new portal emerged from rapid technological advancements and feedback from OCI cardholders who faced issues with the previous system. The revamped website is designed to provide a seamless and user-friendly interface, addressing past problems and enhancing the overall experience for overseas Indians.

Officials emphasized that the new platform not only resolves existing shortcomings but also caters to the growing number of OCI cardholders worldwide. The OCI card grants Indian-origin individuals who are citizens of other countries a lifetime visa-free travel to India, along with certain economic and educational benefits. As the global demand for more efficient digital services continues to rise, this initiative forms a core part of the Ministry of Home Affairs' strategy to establish a digitally empowered governance framework. (ANI)

