Left Menu

OCI Portal Revamp: Enhancing Digital Experience for Global Indians

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates an upgraded OCI portal to modernize services for Overseas Citizens of India. The platform promises improved user experience and efficiency, addressing previous shortcomings and catering to the growing demand from the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:56 IST
OCI Portal Revamp: Enhancing Digital Experience for Global Indians
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches new OCI portal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the upgraded Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal in New Delhi on Monday, aiming to enhance the digital experience for OCI cardholders. This initiative is a significant step in modernizing services for the Indian diaspora, reflecting the government's push towards improved citizen services.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the new portal emerged from rapid technological advancements and feedback from OCI cardholders who faced issues with the previous system. The revamped website is designed to provide a seamless and user-friendly interface, addressing past problems and enhancing the overall experience for overseas Indians.

Officials emphasized that the new platform not only resolves existing shortcomings but also caters to the growing number of OCI cardholders worldwide. The OCI card grants Indian-origin individuals who are citizens of other countries a lifetime visa-free travel to India, along with certain economic and educational benefits. As the global demand for more efficient digital services continues to rise, this initiative forms a core part of the Ministry of Home Affairs' strategy to establish a digitally empowered governance framework. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025