Major Banking Alliances Boost Support for Public Servants and Veterans

State-owned Bank of Baroda has partnered with Tamil Nadu's government to offer a tailored salary account package for state employees, featuring zero-cost insurance coverage. Concurrently, Axis Bank has teamed with the Indian Army and CSC e-Governance Services to provide pension support for veterans and their families across numerous states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:01 IST
The Bank of Baroda has taken a significant step by collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government. This partnership aims to offer a customized salary package to state employees, including an attractive insurance component, entirely free of charge, according to a recent announcement.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank has taken initiatives to enhance support for the military community. With a new partnership with the Indian Army and CSC e-Governance Services, the bank is setting up facilitation centers to assist veterans and their families, particularly regarding pension-related matters.

The collaboration will see the establishment of 25 Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) locations across 13 states, fundamentally streamlining the administrative process for military pensions, as stated in an official communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

