Left Menu

Poonch Brigade Emerges as 'Heart of Operation Sindoor' Against Pakistani Aggression

Brigadier Mudit Mahajan briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the Pakistan Army's losses extend beyond numbers to morale and credibility. Poonch Brigade played a key role in India's response to Pakistan's unprovoked aggression, demonstrating precision and resolve in neutralizing terrorist threats and defending against new aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:52 IST
Poonch Brigade Emerges as 'Heart of Operation Sindoor' Against Pakistani Aggression
Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, Commander of the Poonch Brigade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed media briefing, Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, Commander of the Poonch Brigade, spotlighted the pivotal role of Operation Sindoor in countering Pakistani aggression. He shared that the Pakistan Army has incurred significant losses, not only in numbers but also in morale and credibility, as India's strategic responses continue to gain momentum.

Emphasizing the role of Poonch Brigade, Brigadier Mahajan described it as the core of Operation Sindoor, engaging in intense operations to counter Pakistan's unprovoked actions. The Indian Army's calibrated tactics targeted critical terrorist facilities with precision, causing the Pakistan Army to lose credibility and initiative.

Brigadier Mahajan further recounted how escalations by the Pakistan Army, including targeting civilian areas and deploying swarm drones, were met with a decisive shift in Indian tactics. The Army's air defense system successfully intercepted aerial threats, highlighting exceptional skill and coordination. The operation underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its troops and territory with unwavering vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025