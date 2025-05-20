Poonch Brigade Emerges as 'Heart of Operation Sindoor' Against Pakistani Aggression
Brigadier Mudit Mahajan briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the Pakistan Army's losses extend beyond numbers to morale and credibility. Poonch Brigade played a key role in India's response to Pakistan's unprovoked aggression, demonstrating precision and resolve in neutralizing terrorist threats and defending against new aerial threats.
In a detailed media briefing, Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, Commander of the Poonch Brigade, spotlighted the pivotal role of Operation Sindoor in countering Pakistani aggression. He shared that the Pakistan Army has incurred significant losses, not only in numbers but also in morale and credibility, as India's strategic responses continue to gain momentum.
Emphasizing the role of Poonch Brigade, Brigadier Mahajan described it as the core of Operation Sindoor, engaging in intense operations to counter Pakistan's unprovoked actions. The Indian Army's calibrated tactics targeted critical terrorist facilities with precision, causing the Pakistan Army to lose credibility and initiative.
Brigadier Mahajan further recounted how escalations by the Pakistan Army, including targeting civilian areas and deploying swarm drones, were met with a decisive shift in Indian tactics. The Army's air defense system successfully intercepted aerial threats, highlighting exceptional skill and coordination. The operation underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its troops and territory with unwavering vigilance.
