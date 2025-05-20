Left Menu

South India Terror Plot Uncovered: Two Arrested With Explosive Plans

In a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police, terror suspects Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer were arrested for planning bomb blasts. Held in Vizag Central Jail, they were allegedly involved in a larger terror plot with potential links to terror groups like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:42 IST
South India Terror Plot Uncovered: Two Arrested With Explosive Plans
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police arrested two terror suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman from Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer from Telangana. The duo, allegedly involved in planning bomb blasts, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and transferred to Vizag Central Jail.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects communicated through a WhatsApp group and acquired bomb-making materials via e-commerce. Authorities are probing potential connections to organizations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The arrests underscore ongoing concerns about terror activities in southern India.

Commenting on the issue, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav expressed concerns over sleeper cells operating in the region. The suspects, booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), are believed to have ties to ISIS, heightening alarm over potential threats in the southern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025