South India Terror Plot Uncovered: Two Arrested With Explosive Plans
In a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police, terror suspects Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer were arrested for planning bomb blasts. Held in Vizag Central Jail, they were allegedly involved in a larger terror plot with potential links to terror groups like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI.
In a significant security operation, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police arrested two terror suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman from Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer from Telangana. The duo, allegedly involved in planning bomb blasts, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and transferred to Vizag Central Jail.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects communicated through a WhatsApp group and acquired bomb-making materials via e-commerce. Authorities are probing potential connections to organizations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The arrests underscore ongoing concerns about terror activities in southern India.
Commenting on the issue, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav expressed concerns over sleeper cells operating in the region. The suspects, booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), are believed to have ties to ISIS, heightening alarm over potential threats in the southern states.
