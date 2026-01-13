Left Menu

Pfizer's New Frontier: Leading Obesity Drug Market

Pfizer is gearing up for a major push into the obesity drug market, drawing parallels to its success with Viagra. Despite initial underestimations, the company sees significant growth potential outside the U.S. and aims to develop new blockbuster treatments following its large acquisition of Metsera.

13-01-2026
Pfizer is setting its sights on dominating the obesity drug market, much like it did with Viagra, CEO Albert Bourla revealed. Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla shared that plans have accelerated following Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera, a leader in weight-loss treatments, highlighting untapped growth potentials globally.

Initially, Pfizer underestimated the explosive growth of the obesity drug market, predominantly controlled by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. "Now we see that this operates almost like Viagra," Bourla stated, noting a willingness among consumers to pay out-of-pocket for these treatments.

Despite upcoming challenges due to patent expirations and lower COVID-19 related sales, Pfizer is banking on the success of Metsera's compounds. The company's strategic moves include negotiating drug price deals with governments to maintain competitive markets while pushing forward with multiple phase 3 obesity treatment studies.

