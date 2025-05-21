Price Fluctuations Impact Continental Petroleums' Net Profit

Continental Petroleums announced a steep decline in net profit by nearly 76% to Rs 34 lakh for the March quarter. This drop is attributed to significant price fluctuations, decreased export demand, and tariff-related pressures.

The company, also involved in the power transmission and distribution EPC sector, saw its net profit fall from Rs 1.41 crore in the previous fiscal year's March quarter. However, operating income rose to Rs 26.86 crore in Q4 of FY2025, an increase from Rs 18.82 crore a year prior.

Despite the temporary challenges, the management remains dedicated to enhancing operational efficiencies and optimizing costs to combat market volatility. Profits post-tax increased by 57.88% to Rs 4.31 crore in 2024-25, powered by strong growth in high-margin sectors like lubricants and waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)