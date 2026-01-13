Arunachal Students Shine in National Waste Management Competition

Two students from the remote Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh have been honored as special guests at New Delhi's Republic Day celebrations. This accolade comes after their impressive victory in a national competition centered around innovative waste management solutions.

Nang Sujata Jenow and Kusum Kumari Mishra, both 12th-grade science students at Chongkham's Government Higher Secondary School, showcased exceptional skills in the School Innovation Marathon, a national initiative by the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog.

Guided by their teacher, Moirangtham Surchand Singh, they developed a standout project focusing on practical plastic waste solutions, aligning with India's sustainability goals. Their achievement highlights the role of young minds in championing a sustainable future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)