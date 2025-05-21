Left Menu

Ukraine's Plea: Shifting Sanctions Strategy for Stronger EU Action

Ukraine urged the EU to take robust measures against Moscow, including asset seizures and secondary oil sanctions, amid U.S. reluctance. Despite Trump's decision not to impose new sanctions, the EU considers independent action to maintain pressure on Russia, potentially targeting major buyers like India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Ukraine is urging the European Union to adopt a more decisive stance against Russia by implementing stringent measures such as asset seizures and sanctions on Russian oil purchasers. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to tighten sanctions, causing concern about EU unity on Russia policy.

A Ukrainian white paper to be unveiled by the EU recommends legislation for rapid asset seizures and compensation mechanisms, while advocating for broader sanctions reaching beyond EU territories. The proposal also suggests targeting foreign firms assisting Russia with European technology, potentially affecting key buyers including India and China.

Although President Trump has opted to delay imposing further sanctions, the European Commission remains tight-lipped. European leaders persist in exploring strategies to uphold pressure on Moscow even if the U.S. remains non-committal, potentially catalyzing a more independent sanctions approach within the EU framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

