Left Menu

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

A Ukrainian drone strike led to a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region. No casualties were reported, but nearby residents might be evacuated. Ukraine has been targeting Russian energy infrastructure recently. Russia claims to have downed 67 Ukrainian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 13:11 IST
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A drone strike by Ukraine ignited a fire at an oil depot in the Oktyabrskiy district of southern Russia's Volgograd region, local authorities confirmed on Saturday. Though no casualties have been reported, officials hinted at possible evacuation for nearby residents.

This incident is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to undermine Russia's energy infrastructure and curtail Moscow's funding avenues for its military maneuvers against Kyiv. The strategic targeting aims to disrupt Russian operations significantly.

As tensions escalate, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully intercepted 67 Ukrainian drones by 0600 GMT on Saturday, highlighting the intensity of aerial confrontations between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
2
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
3
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia
4
Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026