A drone strike by Ukraine ignited a fire at an oil depot in the Oktyabrskiy district of southern Russia's Volgograd region, local authorities confirmed on Saturday. Though no casualties have been reported, officials hinted at possible evacuation for nearby residents.

This incident is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to undermine Russia's energy infrastructure and curtail Moscow's funding avenues for its military maneuvers against Kyiv. The strategic targeting aims to disrupt Russian operations significantly.

As tensions escalate, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully intercepted 67 Ukrainian drones by 0600 GMT on Saturday, highlighting the intensity of aerial confrontations between the two nations.