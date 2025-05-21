OCP's Green Leap: 3 Million Tons of Eco-Friendly Fertilisers by 2027
Moroccan company OCP aims to produce 3 million tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027 to minimize its carbon footprint. The company plans a $12 billion investment to transition its plants to renewable energy sources by 2027, targeting carbon neutrality by 2040. OCP produced 14 million tons in 2022.
Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP has unveiled an ambitious plan to produce 3 million metric tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027. This effort is part of a broader strategy to significantly reduce its carbon emissions, as stated by Ahmed Mahrou, a managing director at the company, on Wednesday.
In 2023, OCP announced a colossal $12 billion investment aimed at powering its industrial operations with renewable energy by 2027. The move underscores the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, with a long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2040.
Despite these changes, OCP remains a major player in the fertiliser industry, having produced 14 million tons of phosphate-based fertilisers in the previous year. The state-owned group's initiative marks a pivotal shift towards integrating sustainable practices within the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
