OCP's Green Leap: 3 Million Tons of Eco-Friendly Fertilisers by 2027

Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP has unveiled an ambitious plan to produce 3 million metric tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027. This effort is part of a broader strategy to significantly reduce its carbon emissions, as stated by Ahmed Mahrou, a managing director at the company, on Wednesday.

In 2023, OCP announced a colossal $12 billion investment aimed at powering its industrial operations with renewable energy by 2027. The move underscores the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, with a long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2040.

Despite these changes, OCP remains a major player in the fertiliser industry, having produced 14 million tons of phosphate-based fertilisers in the previous year. The state-owned group's initiative marks a pivotal shift towards integrating sustainable practices within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)