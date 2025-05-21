Massive Rs 155 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered
Police have revealed a complex Rs 155 crore financial fraud involving CAs and commerce graduates, operated by a Nagpur businessman using shell companies for black money transactions. The prime accused, Santosh alias Bunty Rampal Shahu, was arrested with four others, and a large-scale scam is suspected.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police have uncovered a Rs 155 crore financial fraud network allegedly run by a Nagpur-based businessman. The intricate scheme, involving Chartered Accountants and commerce graduates, was revealed following a raid on the office of Santosh alias Bunty Rampal Shahu.
Arrests have been made, taking the total to five individuals. Authorities seized crucial documents, including forged company papers. A forensic audit is underway as investigators froze eight bank accounts linked to the accused and his family, uncovering considerable fraudulent activity.
The investigation exposed a 15-member team facilitating high-stakes black money transactions through shell companies. Police suspect a larger financial syndicate at work, spanning dubious dealings through 170 fake companies, with the final scam tally possibly reaching thousands of crores.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chartered Accountants Mobilize for Humanitarian Relief Amidst Tensions
Businessman Denied Relief in Multi-Crore Bank Scam Case
Businessman Riyaz Bhati Cleared of Extortion Charges
Opulent Devotion: Kolkata Businessman's Lavish Offering to Tirumala Temple
Kerala Money Laundering Allegations: Businessman vs. ED