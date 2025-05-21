Massive Rs 155 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered

In a significant breakthrough, police have uncovered a Rs 155 crore financial fraud network allegedly run by a Nagpur-based businessman. The intricate scheme, involving Chartered Accountants and commerce graduates, was revealed following a raid on the office of Santosh alias Bunty Rampal Shahu.

Arrests have been made, taking the total to five individuals. Authorities seized crucial documents, including forged company papers. A forensic audit is underway as investigators froze eight bank accounts linked to the accused and his family, uncovering considerable fraudulent activity.

The investigation exposed a 15-member team facilitating high-stakes black money transactions through shell companies. Police suspect a larger financial syndicate at work, spanning dubious dealings through 170 fake companies, with the final scam tally possibly reaching thousands of crores.

