Left Menu

Court Grants Extended Custody for Businessman in Multi-Crore Cheating Case

Saket District Court extends custody of businessman Satya Prakash Bagla for four days to facilitate an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore cheating case involving Kolkata investors. The case involves alleged siphoning of funds and financial misconduct linked to Exclusive Capital Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:47 IST
Court Grants Extended Custody for Businessman in Multi-Crore Cheating Case
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saket District Court, on Thursday, granted the Delhi Police an additional four days' custody of businessman Satya Prakash Bagla, who is implicated in a high-profile cheating case involving a Kolkata-based investor. Arrested by the Economic Offence Wing, Bagla is accused of illegal fund diversion associated with Exclusive Capital Ltd (ECL).

The decision to extend Bagla's custody was made by Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Siddhant Krishan Singh, following a request from the investigative officer. The police sought seven more days, citing Bagla's lack of cooperation and the necessity of his presence in Lucknow and Mumbai for further inquiries, particularly regarding a Bentley car's ownership.

Satya Prakash Bagla, under interrogation for alleged cheating amounting to crores, will remain in custody until at least January 17. The investigation continues to explore illicit financial transactions, concealment of critical information, and identification of financial beneficiaries linked to ECL. Meanwhile, both legal teams prepare for ensuing court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026