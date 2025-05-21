Tragic End for Newlywed Couple on the Tracks

A newlywed couple, defying family objections, attempted suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train. Rohit Kumar Yadav, aged 28, perished instantly, while his partner Kajal Gautam, aged 24, sustained life-altering injuries, losing both legs in Tuesday's tragic incident near the Bhadohi-Varanasi border.

The couple's relationship, contested by both families, culminated in a court marriage on Monday. However, upon returning to their village, they were rejected and asked to leave, compounding their despair and driving them to this drastic decision, according to police reports.

Yadav, who leaves behind a wife and two children from a prior marriage, had been with Gautam for about a year. The tragedy unraveled after they arrived at the railway tracks by autorickshaw, witnesses reported. Despite emergency efforts, Gautam remains in critical condition at Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)