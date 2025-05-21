Left Menu

Kolkata Drone Probe Sparks as Operation Sindoor Showcases Indian Military Might

A drone sighting over Kolkata prompted a defense probe amid Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's military prowess. The operation marked a strategic response to provocations along the LoC, underscoring the Indian Army's readiness with homegrown artillery against enemy aggression following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's defense authorities have launched an investigation following reports of drone activity in the city's airspace on Wednesday. The Defense Public Relations Officer confirmed the probe, stating that efforts are being made to verify these sightings, with further details expected once facts are established.

This development has heightened alertness among security and air surveillance agencies. Simultaneously, in a decisive move under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army launched strikes against enemy positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Army officials have described this operation as a robust retaliation against 'cowardly provocations.'

The Indian Army reported that when enemy forces attempted to engage with heavy artillery, they were met with a robust counterattack, demonstrating the effectiveness of India's homemade artillery systems used in Operation Sindoor. Launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the operation exhibited India's military precision and readiness, highlighting the significance of indigenous defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

