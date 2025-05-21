Brazil's Avian Defense: Zoning Strategy Shields Trade Amid Bird Flu Threat

In a relief to Brazil's chicken export industry, a preliminary assessment found no evidence of bird flu at a commercial chicken farm in the state of Tocantins. Authorities announced these results amidst mounting trade restrictions following Brazil's first bird flu case at a commercial farm in Rio Grande do Sul.

The investigation, spurred by symptoms observed in a small number of chickens, confirmed low pathogenic influenza, alleviating fears of a widespread outbreak. This comes as another farm in Santa Catarina is also under scrutiny for bird flu.

The World Organisation for Animal Health has recommended zoning strategies to confine the disease without hindering trade from unaffected areas. This methodology mirrors the approach taken by the US to manage its bird flu cases efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)