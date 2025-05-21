Left Menu

Brazil's Avian Defense: Zoning Strategy Shields Trade Amid Bird Flu Threat

Preliminary tests show a commercial chicken farm in Brazil is free from bird flu, assisting Brazil in maintaining its top chicken exporter status despite regional trade bans. The World Organisation for Animal Health suggests zoning to control outbreaks and allows unaffected areas to continue trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:49 IST
Brazil's Avian Defense: Zoning Strategy Shields Trade Amid Bird Flu Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a relief to Brazil's chicken export industry, a preliminary assessment found no evidence of bird flu at a commercial chicken farm in the state of Tocantins. Authorities announced these results amidst mounting trade restrictions following Brazil's first bird flu case at a commercial farm in Rio Grande do Sul.

The investigation, spurred by symptoms observed in a small number of chickens, confirmed low pathogenic influenza, alleviating fears of a widespread outbreak. This comes as another farm in Santa Catarina is also under scrutiny for bird flu.

The World Organisation for Animal Health has recommended zoning strategies to confine the disease without hindering trade from unaffected areas. This methodology mirrors the approach taken by the US to manage its bird flu cases efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025