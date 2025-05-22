NSE IPO Standoff Nears Resolution Amidst Regulatory Concerns
The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) IPO has faced delays due to regulatory concerns from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey is optimistic about resolving issues. The IPO, stalled since 2016, intends to raise Rs 10,000 crore from existing shareholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has expressed optimism over the resolution of longstanding issues delaying the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) initial public offering (IPO).
The NSE's IPO initiative has faced hurdles mainly due to Sebi's concerns about governance, compensation, and major stakes within the exchange's Clearing Corporation.
Having launched initial plans back in 2016, hoping to raise Rs 10,000 crore, the IPO has been stalled. However, ongoing dialogues between NSE and Sebi are expected to overcome these obstacles soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Boosts Insurance Investments in Stock Markets
British Stock Market Dips Amid Global Trade Developments
Stock Markets Rise Amid Trade Talks with Beijing and Fed Policy Anticipation
Titan's Stellar Performance: A Shining Star in the Stock Market
Geopolitical Tensions Hit Indian Stock Markets Amid Broad Sell-Off