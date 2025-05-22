NSE IPO Standoff Nears Resolution Amidst Regulatory Concerns

The chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has expressed optimism over the resolution of longstanding issues delaying the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) initial public offering (IPO).

The NSE's IPO initiative has faced hurdles mainly due to Sebi's concerns about governance, compensation, and major stakes within the exchange's Clearing Corporation.

Having launched initial plans back in 2016, hoping to raise Rs 10,000 crore, the IPO has been stalled. However, ongoing dialogues between NSE and Sebi are expected to overcome these obstacles soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)