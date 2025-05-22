Rahul Gandhi's Poonch Visit Amidst Tensions: A Ray of Hope for Rebuilding

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is expected to visit the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, which has recently been a target of Pakistan's intense cross-border shelling. The assault resulted in significant damage to several structures, notably government schools, say sources. On May 21, heavy winds and storms exacerbated the destruction.

The Indian Army has provided emergency aid to storm-stricken areas, particularly addressing the plight of schools near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gagrian and Sawjian villages, which sustained critical structural damage. The Mandi zone schools suffered severely, with roofs torn away by high winds, affecting students and staff, ANI reports. A school staff member expressed gratitude for the Army's assistance and urged authorities to allocate funds for rebuilding efforts.

In addition to Poonch, the shelling has impacted other districts, like Rajouri, causing damage to homes and livelihoods post-Operation Sindoor, launched by India in early May. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited victims in affected areas, promising comprehensive support, including job allocations and property compensation. He also vowed that new bunkers would be constructed for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)