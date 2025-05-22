Left Menu

Rising Northeast: A New Paradigm in Investment and Growth

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized transformative developments in Northeast India under PM Modi's leadership at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025. Highlighting substantial budgetary support and future investment plans, the summit aims to showcase the region's economic potential and attract investor interest, fortifying its position as a key growth engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:50 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, underscored significant economic and infrastructural advancements in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. This revelation comes on the eve of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025.

The summit, a two-day event occurring at Bharat Mandapam, aims to spotlight the investment prospects and trade capabilities of the region. Scindia stated that PM Modi's visionary leadership has positioned the eight northeastern states as pivotal contributors to global development, backed by a 10% increase in gross budgetary support and significant tax devolution funds.

Scindia highlighted an optimistic shift in investor sentiment, noting the Northeast's emergence as a prime growth hub. Future investments amounting to Rs 4 lakh 22 thousand crore are planned, solidifying the region's role as a driver of national progress. The summit, orchestrated by the Ministry of DoNER in collaboration with FICCI and Invest India, will focus on leveraging the region's strategic advantages and resource wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

