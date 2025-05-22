Himachal Pradesh CM Seeks Robust Health Infrastructure and Protection for Apple Growers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in high-level discussions with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, in New Delhi on Thursday. The focus was on garnering central support to enhance the state's health infrastructure, vital for implementing schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission.

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity for a dedicated cancer care centre and stressed the introduction of state-of-the-art medical technologies and equipment in public hospitals. Addressing these infrastructure gaps, he pressed for relaxed eligibility criteria for central schemes and urged the early release of overdue funds.

In response, Union Health Minister Nadda assured comprehensive support for Himachal Pradesh. High-ranking officials including Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh accompanied CM Sukhu during the meeting.

On another front, Chief Minister Sukhu petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase import duties on apples from 50% to 100%, aiming to protect local apple growers from Turkey's low-cost imports. Labeling the state as India's 'Apple Bowl,' Sukhu emphasized the fruit's significant economic impact, generating Rs. 4500 crore annually.

Amidst geopolitical concerns, Himachal Pradesh's apple farmers have demanded a complete ban on Turkish apple imports, citing Turkey's favorable stance towards Pakistan during recent conflicts with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)