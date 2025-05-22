Gaza Aid Crisis: PRCS' Dire Warning Amid Blockade

The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent warned Thursday that its operations in Gaza might grind to a halt within days if fresh supplies do not arrive. Fuel shortages have crippled their ambulance fleet, leaving them operating at just a third of their usual capacity.

While flour and other aid reached Gaza's most vulnerable areas on Thursday, the relief was far from adequate, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli blockade, ongoing for 11 weeks, has exacerbated these shortages. Israel did let in 100 trucks with baby food and medical equipment on Wednesday, after announcing the first easing of the blockade amid mounting international criticism.

Younis Al-Khatib, President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, expressed grave concerns in Geneva about their operational future, highlighting gas shortages. Although gasoline-powered ambulances have stopped, some provided by the UN run on solar power. Al-Khatib criticized the limited aid allowed, warning it could provoke unrest among desperate populations.

