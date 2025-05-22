Left Menu

Gaza Aid Crisis: PRCS' Dire Warning Amid Blockade

The Palestinian Red Crescent warns its operations in Gaza could soon cease without fresh supplies. Fuel shortages have reduced ambulance capacity to a third, amid an 11-week Israeli blockade. Limited aid has reached Gaza, but is insufficient. UN solar-powered ambulances are keeping some services afloat during this critical time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:56 IST
Gaza Aid Crisis: PRCS' Dire Warning Amid Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent warned Thursday that its operations in Gaza might grind to a halt within days if fresh supplies do not arrive. Fuel shortages have crippled their ambulance fleet, leaving them operating at just a third of their usual capacity.

While flour and other aid reached Gaza's most vulnerable areas on Thursday, the relief was far from adequate, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli blockade, ongoing for 11 weeks, has exacerbated these shortages. Israel did let in 100 trucks with baby food and medical equipment on Wednesday, after announcing the first easing of the blockade amid mounting international criticism.

Younis Al-Khatib, President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, expressed grave concerns in Geneva about their operational future, highlighting gas shortages. Although gasoline-powered ambulances have stopped, some provided by the UN run on solar power. Al-Khatib criticized the limited aid allowed, warning it could provoke unrest among desperate populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025