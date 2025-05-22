Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Fights for Fair Share in Power Sector Benefits

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Power Minister to discuss Himachal Pradesh's demands for rightful dues from Bhakra Beas Management Board and increased power shares. The meeting also covered the transfer of significant power projects to the state and securing central funds for development projects.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:25 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal step, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, convened with Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday to tackle crucial state issues. The Chief Minister vocally pressed for the release of pending arrears from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and emphasized the appointment of a permanent Himachal member to its board.

Sukhu also advocated for an increase in the state's free power share from hydro projects managed by both public and central undertakings, where costs have been recouped. "Our state plays a major role in national development, and it must receive its rightful share," stated the Chief Minister, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's contributions and expectations.

The discussions included a persistent plea for the handover of the Baira Siul project, constructed in 1980-81, to the state. Sukhu expressed gratitude for the nod received for transferring Luhri, Sunni, Dhaula Sidh, and Duggar projects to state jurisdiction. Additionally, he urged the release of central development funds for the Jathia Devi Township and reviewed urban development initiatives, receiving assurances of support from Khattar.

