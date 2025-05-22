Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Urges Prompt Resolution of Farmers' Grievances

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called upon district administrations to expedite the resolution of minor citizen issues, notably those affecting farmers, at the local level. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized the importance of promptly resolving long-standing farmers' grievances identified during the State SWAGAT program and within specified timeframes.

During the state-level SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) program held in May 2025, the Chief Minister addressed 11 complaints, offering pertinent suggestions to ensure their resolution. The majority of these grievances were linked to the Revenue Department, particularly concerning land measurement, acquisition processes, and exemption protocols. Additionally, issues related to protection walls under the Irrigation Department were highlighted, along with matters from the Police and Panchayat departments.

In the state-level assembly, approximately 90 individuals presented their complaints, prompting Public Relations officials to facilitate coordination with relevant authorities for resolution. Across Gujarat, district-level SWAGAT sessions are regularly overseen by the Collector, and in May 2025, 1,103 citizen representations were directly addressed in these sessions, resulting in specific instructions for their resolution. At the taluka level, 3,617 grievances were personally addressed, including 2,503 at the taluka SWAGAT, achieving an on-the-spot resolution rate of nearly 52%.

