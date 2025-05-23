Ongoing Clash in Jammu and Kashmir: A Martyr and Strategic Offensive

An intense encounter between security forces and terrorists rages on for the second consecutive day in the Singhpora area of Chatroo, located within Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Tragically, one soldier has been killed in the line of duty during this escalating operation, as confirmed by Army officials.

According to an official statement released on X by the White Knight Corps, fierce exchanges of gunfire continue unabated. Despite extensive medical efforts, a brave soldier succumbed to injuries sustained during the ongoing skirmish, and the operation to neutralise the terrorists presses on. The encounter was initiated in the early morning after contact was made with the terrorists within the Chhatru area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have corroborated reports of the firefight in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated, "Exchange of fire has commenced between security forces and terrorists in Singhpora, Chhatru in Kishtwar." In an earlier communication, Army officials indicated that additional troops have been deployed to support the counter-terrorism operation aimed at eliminating the entrenched militants.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces, who have intensified search operations while reinforcements guarantee adherence to containment protocols. More information regarding the number of terrorists involved and the ongoing operational status remains forthcoming.

On May 16, VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for the Kashmir Zone, announced the successful neutralisation of six terrorists during separate operations in Kelar, Shopian, and Tral. These operations, carried out by the Indian Army in conjunction with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), underscore the heightened anti-terror efforts following increased terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley. "We've redoubled our focus and coordination, resulting in two successful operations over 48 hours, achieving a significant milestone. We are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the valley," remarked the IGP Kashmir.

Post the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives including that of a Nepali national, Indian security forces have redoubled their counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)