Idols Enroute: Ram Temple Nears Completion Amid Devotional Festivities

The idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman have been transported from Jaipur, marking a significant step in the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. Devotional activities are set between June 3-5, and the main temple's completion is expected by late 2023. Additional structures will finish by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:00 IST
Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Idols depicting Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman have embarked from Jaipur, heading towards their new home at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per the announcement made by Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, this Friday.

The idols are slated for installation on the first floor of the iconic temple, marking the commencement of a series of devotional programs scheduled from June 3 to June 5. The main structure will wrap up by late 2023, with ongoing works expected to finalize by 2025.

The monumental temple, crafted in traditional Nagara architectural style, is a testament to India's rich heritage, boasting precise measurements and intricate sculptures. Its construction, initiated in 2020, will culminate in phases, drawing thousands of devotees to Ayodhya for spiritual ceremonies and visits to the historic Hanumangarhi Ram Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

