Idols Enroute: Ram Temple Nears Completion Amid Devotional Festivities

Idols depicting Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman have embarked from Jaipur, heading towards their new home at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per the announcement made by Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, this Friday.

The idols are slated for installation on the first floor of the iconic temple, marking the commencement of a series of devotional programs scheduled from June 3 to June 5. The main structure will wrap up by late 2023, with ongoing works expected to finalize by 2025.

The monumental temple, crafted in traditional Nagara architectural style, is a testament to India's rich heritage, boasting precise measurements and intricate sculptures. Its construction, initiated in 2020, will culminate in phases, drawing thousands of devotees to Ayodhya for spiritual ceremonies and visits to the historic Hanumangarhi Ram Temple.

