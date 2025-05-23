Duck Farming, Gardens Empower Families in Flood-Prone Cotabato to Fight Child Labour

In an inspiring example of community empowerment and sustainable development, community members and parents of child labourers in Cotabato City, Philippines, have received practical training in duck raising and floating vegetable gardening. This initiative, designed to foster climate-resilient income opportunities, forms part of a larger campaign to reduce child labour by strengthening household livelihoods and access to education.

A Project Rooted in Resilience and Empowerment

Spearheaded by the International Labour Organization (ILO) through its ARISE (Achieving Reduction of Child Labour in Support of Education) Project, the skills training program is funded by the Government of Japan under the ILO/Japan Multi-bilateral Programme. It aims to provide families—particularly those in flood-prone communities such as Poblacion 9—with viable and sustainable alternatives to hazardous forms of employment, including child labour in dumpsites.

The ARISE Project collaborates with key local partners including the Cotabato City Agriculture Office and the Integrated Resource Development for Tri-people Inc. (IRDT). These organizations play pivotal roles in facilitating technology transfer, logistical support, and training delivery.

Targeting Root Causes of Child Labour in BARMM

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ranks third in the Philippines for the highest number of child labourers, according to a 2022 rider to the Labor Force Survey by the Philippine Statistics Authority. In response, the ILO-Japan ARISE Project addresses both immediate needs and systemic issues, focusing on education access, economic empowerment, social mobilization, and institutional development.

Central to this approach is the introduction of livelihood activities suited for local environmental conditions. Duck farming and floating gardens not only provide a consistent income but also adapt well to frequent flooding—an increasing concern due to climate change.

Real-Life Transformations

For many families living near Cotabato City’s only dumpsite in Poblacion 9, scavenging has been the only available means of survival. Alibai Fatima, a 23-year-old former child labourer, shared how the training has opened new possibilities: "We can still earn an income if this continues because the floating garden will not be destroyed even when there are floods. The ducks, when they lay eggs, can be used to make salted eggs and balut."

Another parent, Fatima Pantao, who has lived in the dumpsite area for a decade, emphasized the hardship her family endures: "Three of my children work with me at the dumpsite. We were identified and profiled to be part of this training. Our income from scavenging is not enough, and this will help us."

A Holistic Support System

A cornerstone of the project’s strategy is the Child Labour Monitoring System (CLMS), developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE), local governments, and community stakeholders. This system helps identify children involved in hazardous labour and connects their families to support services and livelihood programs.

Further, the project incorporates the establishment of a referral system that includes Community-Based Service Outlets (CBSOs). These serve as support hubs for beneficiary families, ensuring continuous monitoring and timely interventions to prevent child labour.

Building Stronger Communities and Markets

Training sessions took place at the Climate Smart Agriculture Training Center and the Senior Citizen Hall in Cotabato City. These venues were provided free of charge, allowing broader access to participants. The hands-on components of duck raising and floating garden construction were conducted directly in Poblacion 9 to ensure real-time practical learning.

The floating vegetable gardens are crafted from locally available materials such as water hyacinths, which are not only abundant but also offer the potential for additional income through handicraft production.

Misuari Ulama, Vice-President of one of the community organizations in Poblacion 9, highlighted the initiative’s sustainability: "We can sell our vegetables in the market and grow our business as a community. This ILO project can also withstand floods. The garden will simply absorb and float."

In addition, a new community organization for floating vegetable gardeners is being formed to strengthen ties with the local government. This will facilitate connections with the Independent Component City of Agriculture and Fishery Council (ICCAFC) and Agribusiness Banner Programme, enabling broader market access.

Long-Term Vision: Education, Livelihood, and Advocacy

To sustain momentum, the project also incorporates ongoing training in financial literacy and organizational management. These skills will empower beneficiaries to manage their small enterprises effectively and ensure the longevity of the initiative.

The program aligns with the efforts of the Cotabato City Council Against Child Labour (CCCACL), established with support from MOLE and ILO, aiming to eradicate child labour through coordinated local action.

A Brighter Future for Families in BARMM

This community-driven, climate-smart initiative provides a hopeful path forward for families burdened by poverty and child labour. By equipping them with tools, knowledge, and support systems, the ILO-Japan ARISE Project is not only changing livelihoods—it is transforming lives.