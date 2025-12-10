Chaos Erupts at Bangaon High School Amid Allegations of Molestation
Tensions soared at a high school in Bangaon, West Bengal, after an alleged molestation incident led to vandalism and clashes. The conflict involved locals and police, with road blockades causing disruptions. No arrests were reported as a police investigation continues to determine the circumstances of the alleged incident.
A high school in Bangaon, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday when a crowd vandalized the premises and assaulted a temporary staffer accused of molesting a class 8 student. This was confirmed by local police authorities.
The student's family and community members further escalated tensions by clashing with police forces and blocking a main road in the Bagda area, leading to significant traffic disruptions. Despite the chaos, no arrests have been made as investigations are ongoing.
Reports suggest that the alleged molestation occurred outside school hours, but exact details remain unclear. In response, parents and locals forcibly entered the school, attacking the accused and causing property damage. Police faced resistance while intervening but managed to control the situation after sustained efforts. Investigations continue as officers scrutinize the incident further.
