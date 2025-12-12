Controversy Erupts Over Molestation Allegations Against Filmmaker-Politician

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has denied allegations of procrastination concerning a molestation complaint involving filmmaker and former MLA PT Kunju Muhammad. The Chief Minister's Office is accused of taking 12 days to forward the complaint to police, which the LDF insists was immediately addressed.

Political tensions have erupted, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarking on alleged 'sexual perverts' within the Congress party. Congress leaders countered by highlighting individuals within the CPI(M), including MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who they claim is shielded by his party despite multiple sexual assault cases.

While Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized the Chief Minister for partisan finger-pointing, AICC leader K C Venugopal suggested that Vijayan's comments are an attempt to distract from pertinent issues. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF aims to demonstrate unity in upcoming local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)