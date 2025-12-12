Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Molestation Allegations Against Filmmaker-Politician

The LDF dismisses allegations of delayed action from the Chief Minister’s Office regarding a molestation complaint against filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammad. As political tensions rise, accusations swirl between LDF and Congress, further fueled by comments from Kerala’s Chief Minister about 'sexual perverts' within the Congress party.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has denied allegations of procrastination concerning a molestation complaint involving filmmaker and former MLA PT Kunju Muhammad. The Chief Minister's Office is accused of taking 12 days to forward the complaint to police, which the LDF insists was immediately addressed.

Political tensions have erupted, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarking on alleged 'sexual perverts' within the Congress party. Congress leaders countered by highlighting individuals within the CPI(M), including MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who they claim is shielded by his party despite multiple sexual assault cases.

While Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized the Chief Minister for partisan finger-pointing, AICC leader K C Venugopal suggested that Vijayan's comments are an attempt to distract from pertinent issues. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF aims to demonstrate unity in upcoming local body elections.

