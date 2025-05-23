Left Menu

Khattar Pushes for Power Sector Reforms in Karnataka

Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, reviewed Karnataka's power sector, urging cost-reflective tariffs and reduction of financial losses. He stressed timely clearing of government dues, prepaid smart meter implementation, and resolving transmission infrastructure challenges, while commending the state’s renewable energy efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant review meeting on Friday, Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, evaluated the power sector progress in Karnataka, emphasizing the need for cost-reflective tariffs and reducing annual financial losses.

Khattar urged the state to prioritize the timely settlement of dues and subsidies from government departments and to implement comprehensive prepaid smart meter systems by August 2025. His visit aimed to address ground-level challenges and propose initiatives to bolster power supply.

The meeting, attended by top state ministers, discussed critical issues like the right-of-way challenges and sought central support to advance Karnataka's power infrastructure. Khattar lauded the state's efforts in increasing the share of renewable energy and reiterated the central government's support to fortify the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

