Green Energy Revolution: Northeast India Positioned as Clean Power Beacon

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlights the Northeast's potential for renewable energy at the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, encouraging investments in renewable power across the region. He emphasizes the area's capacity for generating over 147GW from hydro and storage projects, positioning it as a model for sustainable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:57 IST
Pralhad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has called on investors to focus on renewable energy opportunities in the eight northeastern states, framing clean energy as crucial to the region's growth vision.

Speaking at the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, Joshi spotlighted the vast potential for hydroelectric and pumped storage projects that together could generate over 147GW, positioning the Northeast as a future hub for green power.

The minister emphasized the importance of transforming the region's natural resources into wealth and noted the strategic advantages, including first-mover benefits and trade opportunities, for those investing in this emerging sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

