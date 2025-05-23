Left Menu

BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: Purnam Kumar Shaw Repatriated from Pakistan

After being in custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was safely repatriated to India and arrived in Kolkata. Family and political leaders express relief and joy at his return. Efforts by the Trinamool Congress government and BSF facilitated the safe return.

23-05-2025
BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: Purnam Kumar Shaw Repatriated from Pakistan
BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned to India on May 14 after being detained by Pakistan Rangers since April 23. Shaw arrived in Kolkata on Friday, expressing gratitude for the efforts that led to his return. "It's all your blessings that I am back in my country," Shaw remarked.

Shaw, who was part of the BSF's 'Kisan Guard', inadvertently crossed into Pakistan while stationed in Punjab's Firozpur. His return has been celebrated by family members and political figures alike, including the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her satisfaction with Shaw's return, emphasizing her government's role in the process. Banerjee highlighted the continuous communication with Shaw's family and the coordinated efforts with BSF officials to ensure his safe repatriation.

