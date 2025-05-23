Hope on the Horizon: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Show Promise

In a potential breakthrough for nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed optimism following discussions in which mediator Oman provided several proposals.

Araqchi highlighted the complexity of the talks, emphasizing the need for more discussions to address the intricate details.

After the fifth round of negotiations, Araqchi remarked on the professionalism exhibited by both sides, indicating a positive trajectory despite the challenging nature of the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)