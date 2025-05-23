Hope on the Horizon: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Show Promise
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed optimism about potential progress in nuclear talks with the U.S. The discussions were mediated by Oman, which offered several proposals. Despite acknowledging the complexity of negotiations, Araqchi emphasized the professionalism of the recent round and noted that further discussions were required.
(With inputs from agencies.)
