Hope on the Horizon: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Show Promise

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed optimism about potential progress in nuclear talks with the U.S. The discussions were mediated by Oman, which offered several proposals. Despite acknowledging the complexity of negotiations, Araqchi emphasized the professionalism of the recent round and noted that further discussions were required.

Updated: 23-05-2025 21:20 IST
In a potential breakthrough for nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed optimism following discussions in which mediator Oman provided several proposals.

Araqchi highlighted the complexity of the talks, emphasizing the need for more discussions to address the intricate details.

After the fifth round of negotiations, Araqchi remarked on the professionalism exhibited by both sides, indicating a positive trajectory despite the challenging nature of the talks.

