Diplomacy at Davos: Ukraine and U.S. Seek Resolution
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 01:06 IST
Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated on Sunday that the ongoing discussions with U.S. officials on ending the near four-year-old war with Russia will persist at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Umerov highlighted that after two days of negotiations in Florida, which included dialogues with envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, the decision was made to continue the talks in Davos.
While the discussions emphasized securing safety assurances and strategizing Ukraine's post-war economic revival, no specific agreements have been reported so far.
