Diplomacy at Davos: Ukraine and U.S. Seek Resolution

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, announced continued discussions with U.S. officials on resolving the protracted conflict with Russia at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The talks, which followed meetings in Florida with key figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, revolve around security guarantees and Ukraine's economic recovery.

Diplomacy at Davos: Ukraine and U.S. Seek Resolution
Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated on Sunday that the ongoing discussions with U.S. officials on ending the near four-year-old war with Russia will persist at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Umerov highlighted that after two days of negotiations in Florida, which included dialogues with envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, the decision was made to continue the talks in Davos.

While the discussions emphasized securing safety assurances and strategizing Ukraine's post-war economic revival, no specific agreements have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

