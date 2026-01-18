Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found Bound in Plastic Bag

In Rajouri district, a 45-year-old woman named Azeem Akhtar was discovered tied up in a plastic bag. Locals found her in the Tandwal area and alerted authorities. She was rushed to GMC Hospital in critical condition. Police are awaiting her recovery to record her statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:12 IST
In a shocking incident in Rajouri district, a 45-year-old woman was found tied with a rope and placed inside a plastic bag late Sunday. The woman, identified as Azeem Akhtar, was swiftly rescued and transported to GMC Hospital, where she remains in serious condition, according to police reports.

The startling discovery was made by local residents in a secluded area of Tandwal. Authorities were immediately notified, prompting a rapid response and ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

With Akhtar in critical condition, law enforcement officials are on standby to record her statement, which is expected to shed light on this mysterious and troubling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

