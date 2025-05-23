Northeast India's Digital Frontier: Transforming Margins to Mainstream
Minister Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar highlights the Northeast's rapid digital transformation, emphasizing it as a strategic frontier. At the Rising North East Investors Summit, he showcased AI and 5G advancements and positioned the region as India's gateway to ASEAN's digital economy, fueled by robust infrastructure and local talent.
Northeast India is emerging as a strategic and digital frontier rather than a peripheral region, declared Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, at a key conference. Highlighting the rapid digital transformation, Shekhar described it as a place where policy meets possibility and nature intersects with networks.
At the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi, hosted at the Bharat Mandapam, Shekhar, along with Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha and Manipur's Chief Secretary, emphasized AI and 5G technologies' transformative impact. He credited the Union government's Act East Policy and leadership figures like Jyotiraditya Scindia for ushering the region to the forefront of digital advancement.
The Northeast, referred to as 'Ashtalakshmi', has seen over Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in infrastructure, ensuring 90% 4G coverage. Educational institutions like IIT Guwahati are nurturing tech talent, leading to startups like AgSpert. Future plans include AI-driven tourism initiatives in Kaziranga and AI-powered e-commerce. Shekhar invited industry leaders to collaborate, envisions the region powering India's digital economy and defence technology innovations.
