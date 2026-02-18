Left Menu

Delhi's New Ration Card Rules: A Digital Transformation in Public Distribution

Delhi introduces new rules for ration card applications, mandating online submissions and Aadhaar linkage for household members. The revised policy aims to streamline public distribution and is based on the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, expanding eligibility while enforcing stricter income and asset requirements.

The Delhi government has rolled out new regulations for applying for ration cards, exclusively accepting online submissions. Residents are required to link their Aadhaar numbers for each household member, a move aimed at digitizing the process and ensuring transparency.

These applications, facilitated through the e-district portal, will be thoroughly scrutinized by food supply officers, who may conduct field visits for verification purposes. The revised procedures align with the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, establishing systematic guidelines for processing applications and expanding the public distribution system's reach by raising the annual income eligibility cap to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The initiative outlines strict criteria, disqualifying those with certain assets like land in specific zones or four-wheelers. The district-level committee, chaired by district magistrates, will further evaluate applications, maintaining a prioritization system and a waiting list. Grievance redressal will be handled by designated district officials, under the monitoring of the State Food Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

