Blaze Erupts in Bawana Factory, School in Nirman Vihar

A devastating fire broke out at a factory in Sector 2 of the DSIDC Industrial Area in Bawana on Saturday, resulting in a building collapse. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, authorities confirmed.

The Fire Department deployed 17 fire tenders to contain the blaze, with officials noting some blasts within the building. The exact cause and further details of the incident are currently under investigation.

Earlier this week, a significant fire occurred at a private school in Nirman Vihar Colony, administered under the Preet Vihar Police Station. A car parked nearby was damaged by the flames. Officials stated that five fire tenders responded to the emergency, and no casualties were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)