Empowering Odisha's Leaf Workers: Union Minister Pradhan's Commitment
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan disbursed financial aid to Kendu leaf workers in Sambalpur, Odisha, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to these workers. He also addressed the ICAI's 'Saksham-2025' conference, highlighting the significant role of Chartered Accountants in India's economic growth.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took center stage on Saturday, distributing financial aid to Kendu leaf workers in Odisha's Sambalpur district, reaffirming the BJP government's pledge to support those linked with forest produce. The initiative unfolded at Sambalpur University Auditorium, promising a significant boost to the local workforce.
Addressing reporters, Pradhan, who also represents Sambalpur as MP, underscored the BJP's 'double-engine' governance drive, which aims to empower nearly 10 lakh Tendu leaf pluckers and associated Beedi workers in Odisha, spotlighting their strategic role in the BJP's electoral successes.
Earlier, at the ICAI's 'Saksham-2025' sub-regional conference, Pradhan stressed the importance of Chartered Accountants in propelling India's economy, attributing their contributions as pivotal in making India the world's fifth-largest economy. He heralded continued progress, aligning with India's centenary of independence, where quality and competitiveness aim for global recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
