Left Menu

Delhi's District Courts Seek Increased Pecuniary Jurisdiction to Alleviate High Court Burden

The Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has proposed to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal an increase in pecuniary jurisdiction for Delhi's district courts from Rs 2 crores to Rs 20 crores. The aim is to ease the caseload on the Delhi High Court and ensure timely justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:10 IST
Delhi's District Courts Seek Increased Pecuniary Jurisdiction to Alleviate High Court Burden
Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi met with Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ @Delhi Bar Association. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to alleviate the burden on the Delhi High Court, the Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi recently called on Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Their primary advocacy? A substantial increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts from the current Rs 2 crores to Rs 20 crores.

As the nation's second-largest business hub, Delhi's soaring economic growth and the consequent rise in litigation necessitate a redistribution of civil case jurisdiction. Presently, Delhi's 11 district courts are restricted to civil suits valued up to Rs 2 crores, pushing higher-value cases to the overburdened Delhi High Court. The committee argues that district courts, which are expanding, could better handle a broader range of cases, thereby reducing the high court's caseload.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Chairman of the Committee, emphasized that delays in the Delhi High Court adversely affect litigants, particularly businesses. Increasing the jurisdictional limit would bolster public access to justice by offering faster and more cost-effective dispute resolution. The committee is intent on urging lawmakers to amend the Delhi High Court Act, building on its last revision in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025