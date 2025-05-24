Delhi's District Courts Seek Increased Pecuniary Jurisdiction to Alleviate High Court Burden

In a strategic move to alleviate the burden on the Delhi High Court, the Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi recently called on Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Their primary advocacy? A substantial increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts from the current Rs 2 crores to Rs 20 crores.

As the nation's second-largest business hub, Delhi's soaring economic growth and the consequent rise in litigation necessitate a redistribution of civil case jurisdiction. Presently, Delhi's 11 district courts are restricted to civil suits valued up to Rs 2 crores, pushing higher-value cases to the overburdened Delhi High Court. The committee argues that district courts, which are expanding, could better handle a broader range of cases, thereby reducing the high court's caseload.

Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Chairman of the Committee, emphasized that delays in the Delhi High Court adversely affect litigants, particularly businesses. Increasing the jurisdictional limit would bolster public access to justice by offering faster and more cost-effective dispute resolution. The committee is intent on urging lawmakers to amend the Delhi High Court Act, building on its last revision in 2015.

